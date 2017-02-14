6h ago
Roughriders sign LT Dennis, RB LaFrance
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders made a huge splash in CFL free agency Tuesday.
The Riders landed American offensive lineman Derek Dennis, the CFL's outstanding lineman last season. The move is a big one for the Riders, who finished last in the West Division standings last year with a 5-13 record.
The six-foot-three, 340-pound Dennis anchored a Calgary offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the CFL (20) last season and helped pave the way for league rushing leader Jerome Messam.
Saskatchewan also signed Canadian running back Kienan LaFrance. The Winnipeg native spent the last two years with Ottawa.
LaFrance ran for 157 yards, a TD and two-point convert in Ottawa's 35-23 win over Edmonton in the East Division final. he added 42 yards on 11 carries and six receptions for 31 yards.
According to a report from TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, LaFrance's deal is for multiple years and will pay him six figures per season.