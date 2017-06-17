The Saskatchewan Roughriders will release international quarterback  Bryan Bennett, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. At the start of training camp, Bennett was the Roughriders No. 2 QB on the depth chart, slotted behind presumed starter Kevin Glenn.

Bennett's release leaves Saskatchewan with national pivot Brandon Bridge, and internationals Marquise Williams and Vince Young behind Glenn. Williams sent out a tweet Saturday that suggest that the first-year CFL player had been informed that he will make his club's final roster.

Young's status on the team, however, is still unclear given that the 34-year-old former NFL star remains injured and was unable to play at all during the preseason.

Besides the Roughriders, the 25-year-old Bennett has also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but has never recorded any regular season statistics.

 

 

 