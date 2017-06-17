2h ago
Roughriders to release quaterback Bennett
TSN.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will release international quarterback Bryan Bennett, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. At the start of training camp, Bennett was the Roughriders No. 2 QB on the depth chart, slotted behind presumed starter Kevin Glenn.
Bennett's release leaves Saskatchewan with national pivot Brandon Bridge, and internationals Marquise Williams and Vince Young behind Glenn. Williams sent out a tweet Saturday that suggest that the first-year CFL player had been informed that he will make his club's final roster.
Young's status on the team, however, is still unclear given that the 34-year-old former NFL star remains injured and was unable to play at all during the preseason.
Besides the Roughriders, the 25-year-old Bennett has also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but has never recorded any regular season statistics.