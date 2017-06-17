The Saskatchewan Roughriders will release international quarterback Bryan Bennett, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. At the start of training camp, Bennett was the Roughriders No. 2 QB on the depth chart, slotted behind presumed starter Kevin Glenn.

#Riders to cut QB Brian Bennett. Was sitting at #2 the first week of camp. Vince Young's situation still up in the air. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/ypHwt0DVRC — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 17, 2017

Bennett's release leaves Saskatchewan with national pivot Brandon Bridge, and internationals Marquise Williams and Vince Young behind Glenn. Williams sent out a tweet Saturday that suggest that the first-year CFL player had been informed that he will make his club's final roster.

I just want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams as a @sskroughriders. Excited to be apart of the 2017 season!!! — Marquise Williams (@1MjWilliams2) June 17, 2017

Young's status on the team, however, is still unclear given that the 34-year-old former NFL star remains injured and was unable to play at all during the preseason.

I'm told that Vince Young is heading back to Texas to rehab his torn hamstring. His formal status w/ #Riders is still uncertain. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 17, 2017

Besides the Roughriders, the 25-year-old Bennett has also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but has never recorded any regular season statistics.