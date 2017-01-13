The Saskatchewan Roughriders traded the playing rights of quarterback Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a fourth round selection (32nd overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2018 CFL Draft.

Durant spent the previous 11 seasons with the Green and White after originally joining the team ahead of the 2006 season. Through 157 career regular season games, the University of North Carolina product sits second among franchise quarterbacks with 3,519 attempts, 2,186 completions, and 28,136 yards while sitting third with 149 passing touchdowns.

The 34-year-old carries a 58-54-1 record in 113 career regular season starts.

He was named a West Division All-Star in 2009 and 2013 and is a two-time Grey Cup champion winning in 2007 and 2013.