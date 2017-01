Rounding out the All-Star rosters

A week after the starters were named, the National Basketball Association will round out the rosters for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game when reserves are announced on Thursday night.

We've already taken a look at the battle for Eastern backcourt spots, so here's a rundown of 20 other players who could find themselves among the 14 revealed to be headed to New Orleans.

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game goes on February 19 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.