A day after suffering a first round loss at the hands of UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207, Ronda Rousey released a statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne thanking the fans and saying that she needs more time to decide her future.

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me," Rousey said in a statement to ESPN.



"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.”

"I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding."

This was Rousey’s first fight since suffering her first professional loss and dropping the bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November of 2015.

Prior to the bout, Rousey limited her media exposure to focus on facing Nunes.