DALLAS — Antoine Roussel had his first career hat trick, Jamie Benn scored 3:47 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay dominated the extra period until Benn passed to Cody Eakin, took a return drop pass and sent a shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Roussel, a fan favourite in Dallas, scored the team's first three goals as the Stars came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. His first two goals came six minutes apart in the first period, and his third tied the game 3-all at 4:40 of the third.

Tyler Seguin assisted on all three of Roussel's goals.

Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for Tampa Bay. Tyler Johnson added a goal and an assist.

Dallas, last in the NHL in penalty killing, allowed goals on both Lightning power plays.

Both teams are fighting to get into playoff position. The Lightning entered six points and six teams removed from the Eastern Conference's second wild card. Dallas was seven points and three teams away from a post-season berth.

Kari Lehtonen made 34 saves for the Stars. Vasilevskiy had 24.

Hedman opened the scoring at 3:07 of the first period. Lehtonen stopped Brian Boyle's attempted tip in of a shot from the blue line by Jake Dotchin, but the rebound went in front to Hedman for an easy goal.

Johnson gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead on the power play at 11:59. He skated across the goal mouth to the left side and sent a backhand past Lehtonen.

Just 51 seconds later, Roussel scored his first goal. Dan Hamhuis sent a backhand pass from the left corner to the slot, and Roussel redirected it past Vasilevskiy.

At 18:50, Seguin passed from the slot to Roussel on the left, and he chipped the puck over Vasilevskiy.

Hedman scored his second goal on the power play at 9:46 of the second period. On a shift change, Johnson skated into the right faceoff circle ahead of Benn off the bench and dropped a pass to Hedman at the top of the slot. His wrist shot went through traffic and beat Lehtonen.

On Roussel's third goal, Seguin passed from behind the goal line to his teammate in the middle of the left faceoff circle.

NOTES: The Stars have given up at least one power-play goal in 19 of their past 23 games. . Hedman, one of the NHL's top defencemen, has four three-point games this season. He has had three regular-season games with two goals in his eight NHL seasons, most recently on Nov. 27, 2013, vs. Philadelphia. . Roussel has scored multiple goals three times in his five seasons, including twice in 2013-14. . In his last 11 games against Tampa Bay, Seguin has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). ... Johnson missed the Lightning's previous two games because of a lower-body injury. . Vasilevskiy had won his first two games against the Stars. . Dallas RW Adam Cracknell left in the third period favouring his right leg after Johnson checked him into the boards.

