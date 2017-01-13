South Korean esports organization ROX is taking its first steps outside of League of Legends with the acquisition of an Overwatch roster, the team announced via Facebook.

The ROX Tigers, a global League of Legends powerhouse in recent years, will be joined by the Orcas. The roster formerly competed under the name Motiondive in APEX Challenger but did not advance past the first round.

The roster features Cho "Aloha" Kyung-hoon, Kang "Try" Tae-wook, Cha "Le1gend" Kwang-ho, Chung "Melee" Chang-gyoon, Kim "Daemin" Dae-min and Cho "Guardian" Joon-hwan. Aloha is also the team’s coach.

"Through aggressive, fiery play, we will become a team that can make fans' chests ring with excitement,” he said. “Although the weight of the ROX name is large, we want to be an imposing, historic team to stand up to the name of the Tigers. ROX's fame will rise and we will become a successful team."