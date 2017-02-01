KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals announced their $12 million, two-year contract with first baseman and outfielder Brandon Moss on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2019.

The sides agreed to the contract earlier this week, but Moss still needed to pass a physical.

He gets $3.75 million this year and $7.25 million in 2018, and the mutual option is for $10 million with a $1 million buyout. Moss can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $50,000 each for 275 and each additional 25 through 500.

The 33-year-old is likely to fill the designated hitter spot vacated by Kendrys Morales, who became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays. He hit .225 in 128 games with the Cardinals last season, but he also had 28 homers and 67 RBIs.

His power was coveted by the Royals, who have relied on grinding out runs for years. Moss hit 30 homers with Oakland in 2013, and has hit 123 of them since the start of the 2012 season.