KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals felt comfortable trading star closer Wade Davis in part because they had Kelvin Herrera, a two-time All-Star in his own right, ready to assume the job this season.

Now, they're closer to paying Herrera like a star closer.

Kansas City and his representatives agreed to a $5,325,000, one-year contract Friday that includes a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star game again. The deal allows the sides to avoid arbitration and is a substantial boost from the $2.6 million Herrera made last season.

When the sides swapped proposed salaries last month, the Royals offered $5.05 million and Herrera requested $5.6 million.

"The team and I have agreed to a settlement at the mid-point today," Herrera said in a statement on Twitter. "Even though the team had a 'file and trial' policy and both sides were ready to go to a hearing, we have realized this is a time for us to be united as a family and put our differences aside."

The Royals may have a 'file and trial' policy against negotiating after the swap, the agreement means Royals general manager Dayton Moore still has never gone through the trial portion in nearly a decade in charge. Kansas City has signed all of its arbitration-eligible players for this season.

The 27-year-old Herrera is assuming the closer job after the Royals traded Davis to the Chicago Cubs outfielder Jorge Soler this off-season. But Herrera has plenty of experience in the role, saving 12 games last season when Davis was dealing with some lingering injuries.

Herrera has a 2.63 ERA over parts of six seasons, and has appeared in at least 70 games each of the past three. His strikeout-to-walk ratio last season was also the best of his career.

He is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2018 season.