KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals gathered together Friday to celebrate the life of pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Manager Ned Yost told Royals teammates, coaches, executives and support staff that he has struggled since Sunday's accident to figure out how to deal with the hole the 25-year-old's death will leave. He says he believes God has a plan for everyone, and vowed the team's bond will become stronger as they lean on faith and happy memories.

Pitcher Danny Duffy promised the Royals would use memories of Ventura's competiveness to play every game in the next season with passion.

The meeting came hours before the team's annual FanFest, where more tributes to Ventura are planned.