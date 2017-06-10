Royals get nine in 8th in win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Cain hit two homers, including a grand slam that capped a nine-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Kansas City Royals over the San Diego Padres 12-6 Saturday.

The Royals trailed 5-3 when Cain led off the eighth with an infield single. Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez followed with home runs off Brad Hand (1-4) to put Kansas City ahead.

Cain's second career slam came off Jose Valdez. Padres pitchers got only one out in the inning before the Royals bolted to a big lead.

Cain also hit a solo shot in the sixth, and has six home runs this season. Perez hit his 100th career homer — he has homered in three straight games at Petco Park, one of them in the All-Star Game last July.

Reliever Travis Wood (1-2) won in relief.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff homer to Jose Pirela and allowed four runs in six innings. Kennedy is winless in 15 starts dating to last Sept. 11.

Pirela bounced a two-run double over third baseman Mike Moustakas during a three-run fifth that made it 4-1.

Miguel Diaz made his first major league start after 21 relief appearances. The rookie didn't get an out in the third inning, leaving with the bases loaded and none out.

Reliever Craig Stammen bailed him out, striking out Jorge Bonifacio and getting a double-play grounder from Cain that kept the Padres ahead 1-0.

Alcides Escobar's first home run this year, off Stammen, made it 1-all in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 1B Wil Myers was scratched from the lineup because of illness. His replacement at first, Pirela, who was in the original lineup at third base, had a throwing error in the first inning.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jakob Junis (1-0, 7.84) is coming off a no-decision against Houston in which he allowed seven runs (four earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-0, 6.92) is limiting right-handers to a .176 batting average, while lefties are hitting .286 against him.