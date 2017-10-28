MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday.

Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards on 36 carries and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

In winning its fourth straight, Oklahoma State scored four touchdowns following West Virginia turnovers, and the Mountaineers couldn't come back from their biggest deficit of the season.

Rudolph, the national passing yards leader, stood out in a steady light rain in a matchup against West Virginia's Will Grier, who entered the game first in the FBS with 26 touchdown passes.

Rudolph finished 20 of 34 for 216 yards. He earned his 29th win as a starter, breaking the school record set by current coach Mike Gundy from 1986 to 1989.

Grier threw four interceptions and his streak of seven straight 300-yard passing games ended. He finished 20 of 42 for 285 yards and two TDs.

"I can't say enough about the defence and their ability to make plays," Gundy said. "We got some pressure on the quarterback and forced some overthrows."

West Virginia (5-3, 3-2) entered the game fifth in total offence in the nation and was limited to 347 yards, 192 under its average.

"It was pretty clear and evident to me that they were more physical than us," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Offensively and defensively both I thought they dominated up front and when that happens, it's going to be tough."

Rudolph found King with a 6-yard-scoring pass early in the third quarter to put Oklahoma State ahead 30-10. Rudolph also had TD tosses of 13 and 19 yards to James Washington.

After West Virginia scored a pair of quick touchdowns, Oklahoma State pulled away again when Hill, who left the game after losing a fumble on the game's first series, returned in the fourth quarter, when he had scoring runs of 5 and 18 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: Following a 13-10 win at Texas, Gundy wanted his running game to improve, especially on first down, to set up the pass. After averaging 2.9 yards per rush last week, the Cowboys were solid on the ground with 246 yards.

West Virginia: On Oct. 14, the Mountaineers came from 18 points down to beat Texas Tech at home. Grier couldn't summon a similar comeback this time, both overthrowing and throwing behind his targets. The loss puts the Mountaineers in a big hole in the quest for a spot in the conference championship game.

TWO TDS, NO OFFENSE

West Virginia stormed back in the third quarter without the help of its offence. Little-used redshirt freshman Osman Kamara blocked a punt and teammate Marvin Gross recovered the ball in the end zone. Fifty seconds later, Kenny Robinson, who lost his starting job this week at cornerback, returned an interception 39 yards to cut the deficit to 30-24.

SILLS A NON-FACTOR

West Virginia's David Sills V, who entered the game leading the nation with 15 receiving TDs, six more than anyone else, failed to score a touchdown for only the second time this season. He had three catches for 44 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State could move back into the Top 10, while West Virginia will fall out of the rankings.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Bedlam at home next Saturday against No. 10 Oklahoma.

West Virginia: Plays No. 25 Iowa State at home next Saturday.

