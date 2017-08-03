TORONTO — Rugby Canada has fired Canadian men's coach Mark Anscombe.

The move comes after Canada stumbled in the first step of World Cup qualifying, losing 80-44 to the U.S. in a two-game aggregate series. Canada has another chance to qualifying, via a playoff with Uruguay early next year.

The loss to the U.S. prompted a review of the men's program.

In letting Anscombe go, Rugby Canada said it must "continue to drive a culture of excellence, commitment and discipline."

Anscombe was named coach in March 2016, succeeding Kieran Crowley.