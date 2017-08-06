DENVER — Cameron Rupp hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Rupp, who had been thrown out at home an inning earlier, drove the first pitch he saw from closer Greg Holland (2-2) into the gap in left-centre field, scoring Maikel Franco and Hyun Soo Kim. It was the second blown save in 36 chances for Holland.

Rupp finished with three hits and Franco homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Edubray Ramos (1-7) pitched the eighth inning and Hector Neris got the last three outs for his 11th save.

The Rockies took a 2-1 lead in the seventh off starter Aaron Nola. The game was tied with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia worked a walk off Nola. He stole second and scored on Charlie Blackmon's third double of the game.

The Phillies nearly tied it off reliever Pat Neshek in the eighth, but shortstop Trevor Story threw out Rupp at home on pinch-hitter Andres Blanco's double into the left-field corner.