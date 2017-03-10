PHOENIX — D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 122-110 win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 19 for the Lakers, who stopped an 11-game skid in Phoenix, where they hadn't won since Jan. 5, 2011. Los Angeles lost 137-101 in its previous game in Phoenix on Feb. 15, the most one-sided Suns win in the series' history.

The Lakers took the lead to start the second half and were up by as many as 21 Thursday night. A late Phoenix run made it a seven-point game before Los Angeles scored the final five points.

Devin Booker scored 23 for the Suns. Marquese Chriss added 18, and T.J. Warren finished with 17 points.

Los Angeles outscored Phoenix 21-8 to start the second half. It opened an 82-71 lead on Brandon Ingram's dunk off a pass from Russell with 4:10 left in the third.

Julius Randle's 3-pointer gave the Lakers their biggest lead at 116-95 with 4:53 to play. The Suns put together a 15-1 spurt to cut it to 117-110 on Booker's cutting layup through traffic, but there was just 51.2 seconds to play.

Russell ended any doubt with his final 3, making it 120-110 with 32.5 seconds remaining.

The Suns trailed most of the first half, going 4:26 without a point in a 10-0 Lakers run, before Booker scored seven in a 14-2 surge that put Phoenix up 63-59 with 40.6 seconds to play. Clarkson's layup at the buzzer cut the Suns' lead to 63-61 at the break.

TIP INS

Lakers: The game featured the NBA's two youngest coaches — the Suns' Earl Watson (37) and Los Angeles' Luke Walton (36). ... Randle was coming off his third triple double of the season. ... The eight-game losing streak had matched the Lakers' longest of the season.

Suns: After winning the first three, Phoenix finished its five-game homestand 3-2. ... The NBA fined Jared Dudley $35,000 for head-butting Washington's Jason Smith on Tuesday night. ... Alan Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double off the bench.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home to face Philadelphia on Sunday night, a matchup of two teams in the bottom four in the NBA.

Suns: Visit Dallas on Saturday night before returning for three more at home.