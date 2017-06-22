MIAMI — Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace the Chicago Cubs to an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Kris Bryant had a three-run homer, Willson Contreras added a two-run shot and Ian Happ also had four hits and drove in a pair for the Cubs, who have won four of five. Russell had two RBIs.

Jake Arrieta (7-5) pitched seven innings, allowing one run and six hits. He struck out three and also picked up two of the Cubs' 16 hits.

It was the first of an 11-game, 11-day trip for the Cubs, who entered having won six of their previous 22 road games.

Jeff Locke (0-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings for the Marlins.