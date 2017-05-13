Ryan, Anderson lead Senators to OT win over Penguins in Game 1 of ECF

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — The groan rippled through the seats at PPG Paints Arena as if to say: “Seriously?”

It’s the reaction the Ottawa Senators have grown accustomed to.

The Penguins were buzzing. Two power plays in, including one 5-on-3 advantage for 45 seconds, and the Pens had already ripped two shots off the post.

Then Bobby Ryan found - who else? - Jean-Gabriel Pageau with the deceptive pass that has become his trademark in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

Skating toward the back of the net, Ryan curled his left-bent blade around his body and dished the no-look disk to Pageau for an easy one-timer.

For Pageau, it was his eighth goal in a magical spring - the second-most in Ottawa Senators franchise history in one postseason. Only Daniel Alfredsson tallied more (14) in their run to the Stanley Cup final in 2007.

For the Senators, it was all they needed to rock the defending Stanley Cup champions to sleep on home ice.

You could practically hear a pin drop from Pageau’s first period strike until Evgeni Malkin roused the Steel City from its slumber with 5:35 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

The Senators fended that off, too.

Behind a near flawless start from Craig Anderson and perfect penalty killing, the Senators upended the Penguins, 2-1, in Game 1 on Saturday night for their ninth win by a one-goal margin these playoffs.

With that, the Senators took a 1-0 edge in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final. They are 8-4 all-time in franchise history when taking Game 1 on the road.

Ryan then scored the overtime winner 4:59 into the extra session.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are in an unfamiliar position, trailing in a series for the first time since last year’s Eastern Conference final when Tampa Bay took the first game. The Penguins went on to knock out the Lightning in Game 7 en route to their first Stanley Cup final berth since 2009.

Ryan’s re-emergence has easily become the most important undercurrent of the Senators’ playoff run.

After a dismal regular season, Ryan has rebounded to notch 10 points - including four goals and six assists - in 13 playoff games. The 30-year-old netted just 25 total points in 62 regular season games this year, marking easily the worst season of his career.

Ryan is hardly recognizable from his regular season form. He looks like a totally different player: active, engaged, creative.

Almost all of Ryan’s points these playoffs have been meaningful for the Sens. In the first round, Ryan scored two game-winning goals - including the Game 3 overtime winner in Boston - and assisted on Clarke MacArthur’s overtime series clincher.

He followed that up in the second round by assisting on Erik Karlsson’s series-winning goal in Game 6 against the New York Rangers.

Ryan’s behind-the-back pass to Pageau was on track to hold up as another game-winning assist until Malkin spoiled the party with a deft redirection that changed speeds on Anderson.

Ryan also blocked three shots in Game 1 on Saturday night, contributing on the defensive end that has made the Senators such a formidable foe.

The Senators paraded to the penalty box in the first period, but their penalty kill - led by Anderson - responded in a big way. Pittsburgh was 0-for-5 on the night, with the Senators continuing their 25-for-26 run (96 per cent) since Game 1 last round against the Rangers.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli