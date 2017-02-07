TORONTO — Kerby Rychel scored two power-play goals to lift the Toronto Marlies to a 4-2 win over the Utica Comets on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Byron Froese had a goal and an assist for Toronto (22-21-3) and Richard Clune also scored. Seth Griffith chipped in with two assists.

Darren Archibald, on a power play, and Colby Robak supplied the offence for the Comets (18-19-8), who extended their winless streak to five straight (0-3-2).

Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks made 29 saves. Utica's Richard Bachman stopped 21 shots.