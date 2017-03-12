WINNIPEG — Kerby Rychel's second goal of the game broke a tie midway through the third period and the Toronto Marlies went on to beat the Manitoba Moose 5-4 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Mike Sislo, Brett Findlay and William Wrenn also scored for the Marlies (31-25-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple LEafs. Rychel added an assist for a three-point night.

Ryan Olsen, Brandon Tanev, Patrice Cormier and Nelson Nogier found the back of the net for the Moose (23-31-8), the minor league club for the Winnipeg Jets.

Toronto goaltender Antoine Bibeau stopped 23 shots. Manitoba's Eric Comrie made 23 saves.

The Marlies were 1 for 3 on the power play while the Moose scored twice on six chances with the man advantage.