ROGERS, Ark. — So Yeon Ryu shot a course-record 10-under-par 61 in the second round and led the NW Arkansas Championship by eight strokes following the morning rounds on Saturday.

Ryu, who is ranked third in the world and won her second major title at the ANA Inspiration in April, was at 16-under overall — setting the 36-hole record for the tournament by two strokes. The 61 matches the best round of her career. She made 10 birdies during the bogey-free round at Pinnacle Country Club.

First-round leader Sung Hyun Park tees off later Saturday after opening with an 8-under 63.