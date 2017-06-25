Ryu wins in Arkansas for second win of season

ROGERS, Ark. — So Yeon Ryu became the LPGA Tour's first two-time winner this season, taking the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday with a tournament-record 18-under 195 total.

Five strokes ahead after a course-record 10-uner 61 on Saturday, the third-ranked Ryu closed with a 69 for a two-shot victory over fellow South Korean player Amy Yang and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.

Ryu has five LPGA Tour victories, also winning the major ANA Inspiration in April in a playoff with Lexi Thompson. Ryu won at Pinnacle Country Club four years after losing a playoff to Inbee Park in event.

Yang finished with a 64, and Jutanugarn had a 66.

Local favourite Stacy Lewis (69) and Michelle Wie (64) tied for fourth at 13 under.