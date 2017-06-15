OAKLAND, Calif. — CC Sabathia went on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after the Yankees left-hander was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that could sideline him for at least four weeks.

The pitcher sustained the Grade 2 strain when pushing off the rubber Tuesday in Anaheim. New York recalled right-hander Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sabathia's roster spot and also brought up right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A.

First baseman Greg Bird suffered a setback in his rehab from a bone bruise in his right ankle. Manager Joe Girardi said Bird will be examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad on Friday.

"All I know was that he said I guess that his ankle, he didn't think it was working right," Girardi said. "So he's going to see Dr. Ahmad and see what he says."

Bird, who went 0 for 3 with the RailRiders on Wednesday night and lowered his rehab assignment average to .143, has been on the DL since May 2 after fouling a ball off the ankle late in spring training. He batted .100 with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19 games before the DL stint.

"It's unfortunate that Greg's not ready, but we'll figure it out," Girardi said.

New York optioned righty Ronald Herrera to Double-A Trenton and Cessa replaced him. Cessa might start Saturday or Sunday against the Athletics so he doesn't go too long without starting. That could mean Girardi might push Masahiro Tanaka back a day until Sunday, what would have been Sabathia's next day to pitch.

"We would think about that because it would put Cessa more on line. I think his day to pitch is actually today, so it would be less of a rest for him," Girardi said.

Girardi isn't ready to start using Matt Holiday as a regular first baseman during Bird's absence, saying the 37-year-old is better suited as designated hitter to keep him healthy.

"I think we feel that with some of the history of his injuries with the back and things that he's had and leg issues, he's our DH," Girardi said. "I can play him there once in a while. I told him yesterday I was going to play him there and I would give him today off. In this stretch, this is about our 27th game and all of these guys have played every game. I know I need to give some guys a day here and there. I wouldn't do it very often (with Holliday)."

