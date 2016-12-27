Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly is out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy over the holiday break.

Head coach Dan Bylsma said Tuesday the centre needs 10-14 days of rest and recovery before returning to the team.

Coach Bylsma: Lehner starts tonight.



For O'Reilly, roughly 10-14 days of rest & recovery. pic.twitter.com/Os0eDbH5Aw — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 27, 2016

O'Reilly owns seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games with the Sabres this season. He joins a growing list of Sabres to miss time this season due to injury, including Jack Eichel and Evander Kane.

The 25-year-old sits fourth on the team with 18 points and leads the Sabres in faceoff percetange, winning 57 per cent of draws.

The Sabres return from their break Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.