1h ago
Sabres, Falk reach one-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Buffalo Sabres extended defenceman Justin Falk with a one-year, $650,000 contract on Monday.
Falk owns four assists in 35 games with the Sabres this season with an even rating.
As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli points out, Falk will soon hit the 40-game requirement to be exposed in the Las Vegas expansion draft.
The 28-year-old played 24 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, also notching four assists.
In order to be exposed in June's draft, a player must be under contract for next season and have player 40 games in the previous season or 70 games or the past two.