Is Botterill the right choice to turn around the Sabres?

The Buffalo Sabres are now searching for a new NHL head coach and a new AHL head coach.

The team announced Friday Rochester Americans head coach Dan Lambert had been relieved of his duties after one season on the job.

“I would like to thank Dan for his hard work and contributions to our organization during the last two seasons and I wish him the best in the future,” newly named Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said. “I felt this was the right move for both the Sabres and Amerks and we will begin the process of searching for a new head coach immediately.”

Lambert posted a 32-41-3 record in his first season as an AHL bench boss. He served as an assistant coach for the Sabres during the 2015-16 before being moved to the Americans.

Prior to joining the Sabres, he coached the Kelowna Rockets to a WHL title in his first and only season as head coach. He had served as an assistant with the Rockets for three years before taking over.

Botterill was hired 15 days ago after the Sabres fired both general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma.