2h ago
Sabres' Nylander (LBI) week-to-week
TSN.ca Staff
Buffalo Sabres forward Alexander Nylander has been sidelined for the start of training camp with a lower-body injury.
Sabres head coach Phil Housley said Nylander, who was injured at the team's rookie tournament, is considered week-to-week.
The 19-year-old made his NHL debut in April against his brother William and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He recorded one assist in four NHL games to end the season.
Selected eighth overall in the 2016 draft, Nylander scored 10 goals and posted 28 points in 65 games at the AHL level last season.