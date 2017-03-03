Sabres' Okposo (ribs) out at least two games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres points leader Kyle Okposo will miss the team's two games this weekend because of an injury to his ribs.

Coach Dan Bylsma did not reveal the nature of the injury and said it was too early to determine how long Okposo might be sidelined. The top-line winger had two assist before being hurt in the second period of a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Buffalo hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday night and travels to play Pittsburgh the following day.

Okposo was the team's top free-agent addition last summer and leads Buffalo with 43 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games.