New Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill is getting to work.

The team announced on Tuesday that they had re-signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a two-year, $1.5 million deal. The 23-year-old Swede was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

A native of Lugnvik, Sweden, Ullmark was originally taken by the Sabres in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He appeared in only one game for the Sabres last season after having appeared in 20 in 2015-2016 when he was 8-10-2 with a goals against average of 2.60 and a .913 save percentage.

Ullmark spent last season with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.