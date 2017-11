Buffalo Sabres defenceman Marco Scandella was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist Tuesday night.

The fine is the maximum amount allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement.

Scandella, 27, has four assists over 18 games with the Sabres this season, his first with the club.