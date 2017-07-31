The Buffalo Sabres signed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration with the restricted free agent.

Beaulieu and the club had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Friday.

According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $4.8 million, with a cap hit of $2.4 million.

The five-year veteran was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in June for a third-round draft pick.

He had four goals and 28 assists in 74 games for the Canadiens last season.