The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenceman Jacob Josefson to a one-year contract worth $700,000, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

700k for Josefson with Sabres. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 1, 2017

The 26-year-old scored one goal and added nine assists over 38 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17, his seventh year with the club.

Selected by New Jersey 20th overall in the 2009 Draft, the Swede has 18 goals and 43 assists over 276 career games, all with the Devils. He has one assist over six playoffs game.

Josefson is coming off a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

On Saturday, the Sabres also signed the likes of veteran forward Benoit Pouliot, goalie Chad Johnson and winger Seth Griffith.