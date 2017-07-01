The Buffalo Sabres have signed goalie Chad Johnson to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

The 30-year-old posted an 18-15-1 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage with three shutouts over 36 games with the Calgary Flames in 2016-17, his first season with the club.

Johnson appeared in one playoff game as the Flames were swept in the opening round by the Anaheim Ducks.

The native of Saskatoon was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 NHL Entry Drafty by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has a career record of 68-46-12 with a 2.43 GAA and a 0.915 SV with seven shutouts over 138 games with the New York Rangers, Phoenix Coyotes, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Flames.

Johnson is coming off the one-year, $1.7 million contract he signed with Calgary last summer.

Also on Saturday, the Sabres signed forward Benoit Pouliot to a one-year, $1.15 million deal. Pouliot was bought out by the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week.

Pouliot, signed a five-year contract worth $20 million in 2014. According to CapFriendly.com, the buyout will save the Oilers about $2.67 million in cap space over the next two seasons.

Pouliot, 30, has 117 goals and 127 assists over 551 games with Minnesota, Montreal, Boston, Tampa Bay, New York and Edmonton.

He scored eight goals and tallied 14 points in 67 regular season games last season and did not register a point in 13 playoff games.

The Sabres also signed forward Seth Griffith to a one-year, $650 thousand deal Saturday. Griffith had five assists in 24 games combined between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers last season.