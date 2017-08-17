Zemgus Girgensons is locked up.

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Thursday that they have signed the Latvian to a two-year, $3.2 million deal.

The Sabres have signed Zemgus Girgensons to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.6 million. https://t.co/65PWU3KaL5 — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) August 17, 2017

The Riga native appeared in 75 games a season ago, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Taken with the 14th overall selection of the 2012 National Hockey League Entry Draft out of the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints, Girgensons, 23, is heading into his fifth NHL campaign.

In 277 career NHL games over four seasons, all with the Sabres, Girgensons has 37 goals and 49 assists.