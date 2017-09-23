The Keg Must See: Saki KO's da Silva with huge left hook

There have been five Von Flue choke finishes in the history of the UFC and light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux secured his third of those to beat Yushin Okami in the main event of UFC Fight Night Japan.

Saint Preux only needed 90 seconds to put Okami out and close the event held at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The victory raises the Knoxville, Tennessee based fighter’s overall MMA record to 21-11.

In the co-main event, Jessica Andrade to a huge step towards earning a second shot at the strawweight title with an entertaining and bloody unanimous decision victory over Claudia Gadelha.

Gokhan Saki also announced his presence in the UFC with an emphatic first round KO of Henrique da Silva in his first fight in the promotion after a long career in kickboxing.

