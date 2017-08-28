NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have acquired veteran long snapper Jon Dorenbos from the Philadelphia Eagles for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019.

Dorenbos is a two-time former Pro Bowl who is entering his 15th NFL season. His trade to New Orleans on Monday comes after another Saints long snapper, Justin Drescher, appeared to be injured during last Saturday night's preseason victory over Houston.

Eagles Executive Vice-President of Football Operations Howie Roseman says the decision to trade Dorenbos was "one of the most difficult decisions" the club has had to make because of Dorenbos' "performance on the field for so many years" and his relationships within the organization and the Philadelphia community.

Dorenbos has been with the Eagles since late 2006. His 162 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia are the sixth most in franchise history.

Earlier in his career, Dorenbos played for Buffalo and Tennessee.

