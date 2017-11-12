Who would've thought the Week 10 schedule would feature just one matchup between two teams with winning records?

And surprise, surprise, it's the Buffalo Bills (5-3) hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-2).

Despite an off-season overhaul, Buffalo has matched its best start during its 17-season playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. The Bills haven't been 6-3 or better since 1999, and are 4-0 at home.

The Saints have won six straight and are a victory short of matching their longest winning streak since 2011. New Orleans has a chance to open 7-2 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history, and first since 2013.

