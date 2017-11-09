New Orleans Saints cornerback and former Hamilton Tiger-Cats star Delvin Breaux will remain on injured reserve the entire season, Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed Thursday.

#Saints coach Sean Payton confirms CB Delvin Breaux is going to remain on Injured Reserve. He had a 3-6 week setback last week in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2017

After being placed on injured reserve with a broken fibula ahead of the season, Breaux was designated to return to practice three weeks ago, but after suffering a setback in his recovery that added another 3-6 weeks to his timeline, Breaux won't be activated before his deadline this week.

Breaux missed 10 games with a broken fibula last season, and is now in danger of missing the entire season this year.