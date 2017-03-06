Boston Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale gave himself mixed reviews after his first spring training performance, an outing that ended a little earlier than originally planned.

Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in December, the dominant lefty gave up two runs, one of them earned, in two innings Monday against Houston.

"Happy? I don't know," he said. "I got some good work in. I'm not a fan of sitting here and saying spring training doesn't matter. You still want to get results."

Boston manager John Farrell had Sale set to go three innings. But after 37 pitches in two innings, Farrell decided the debut was over.

"I understand why, I mean I racked up a pretty good amount of pitches, which is another thing I'd like to get down," Sale said.

The scoreboard radar gun showed Sale's fastball hitting 97 mph a couple times during the first inning. He struck out two.

"I was a little surprised to see the velocity he had in his first outing," Farrell said. "In a way you kind of think it's a high number for this early in camp, but you can't tell a strong competitor to back off."

The Red Sox traded three minor leaguers and highly touted Yoan Moncada to the White Sox for Sale, a five-time All-Star and the 2015 AL strikeout king.

Sale's addition took on even more importance earlier this spring when lefty ace David Price began experiencing elbow soreness. Price's status for the start of the season remains uncertain.

"I think every player we have has got a certain amount of scrutiny just because it's Boston," Farrell said. "Independent of developments on our roster, health wise or other, Chris Sale is going to draw a lot of attention. Based on what we know of him, I think he'll handle this environment well."

BELTRE SET

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre said he's OK to join the Dominican Republic for World Baseball Classic.

Beltre played his third game in four days Monday after missing the first week of exhibition games because of a strained left calf, an injury sustained working out at home before reporting to camp.

"Obviously if I'm good enough to play out here, I'm good enough to play," he said. "I would like to represent my country. This is going to be my last WBC that I'm part of."

The 37-year-old Gold Glover planned to stay in Arizona with the Rangers as long as he could to get treatment and more at-bats before joining the defending champion Dominicans in Miami for their opener Thursday.

KAZMIR SETBACK

Dodgers lefty Scott Kazmir exited after his first pitch of the second inning against Colorado because of tightness on his left side.

The 33-year-old Kazmir said he felt out of sorts during his pregame warmup and the first inning. He was 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 last starts last season, his first with the Dodgers, struggling with mechanics and flexibility because of injuries.

"The frustration is through the roof right now," he said after his second spring training start. "I've been dealing with this for a while now. With all the treatment and exercises I do and to be in this spot right now is definitely a head scratcher."

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES:

RED SOX 5, ASTROS 5, 9 INNINGS

Hanley Ramirez went 1 for 3 as Boston's designated hitter. His right shoulder injury has cleared to the point where he's in the early stages of a throwing program, but there is no word on when can play first base.

Colin Moran homered for Houston.

ORIOLES 7, TIGERS 2

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy struck out three in three shutout innings. Johnny Giavotella had an RBI single in the third to start a six-run burst.

Mike Pelfrey pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and five earned runs. He has worked 3 2/3 innings this spring and has a 7.36 ERA.

TWINS 2, CARDINALS 1, 10 INNINGS

Twins starter Kyle Gibson worked four innings, giving up two hits and a run.

Cardinals reliever Ryan Sherriff allowed the winning run in the 10th on a single by Chris Gimenez.

METS 8, MARLINS 2

Mets lefty Steven Matz pitched two scoreless innings in his first game since having elbow surgery in October. Travis d'Arnaud and L.J. Mazzilli, son of former Mets star Lee Mazzilli, homered for New York.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his first spring home run for Miami. Free agent addition Edinson Volquez threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run.

PIRATES 13, YANKEES 1

Jordy Mercer homered for Pittsburgh while former first-round pick Austin Meadows hit a two-run double.

New York starter Bryan Mitchell was ineffective, allowing four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. He is competing for a spot in the rotation.

BREWERS 14, INDIANS (ss) 4

Cleveland starter Corey Kluber went 2 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks.

Matt Garza started for Milwaukee and allowed two runs and five hits. Joba Chamberlain, a non-roster invitee, threw an inning of scoreless relief. Travis Shaw had a two-run single, walked twice and scored twice.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROYALS 1

Robbie Ray started and went three scoreless innings for Arizona. David Peralta had a pair of RBI singles.

Alex Gordon had two hits for Kansas City. Nathan Karns, obtained from the Mariners for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, worked into the fourth inning in the start, allowing two runs.

ROCKIES 10, DODGERS 9

Joc Pederson homered for Los Angeles.

Gerardo Parra hit a home run and Pat Valaika connected twice for Colorado. DJ LeMahieu doubled and singled.

CUBS 13, ANGELS 10

Jason Heyward ended his 0-for-15 start to spring training with a home run, double and three RBIs. Kris Bryant had two hits and scored twice, and Kyle Schwarber tripled for the Cubs. Jake Arrieta struggled through two innings, allowing three runs.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez gave up seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

PADRES 6, WHITE SOX 5

Three-time All-Star Jered Weaver pitched two innings and gave up one run. He signed with the Padres last month after 11 seasons with the Angels.

Yangervis Solarte drove in two runs for San Diego and Wil Myers added an RBI single.

Jose Abreu singled and scored, and Cody Asche homered for Chicago.

GIANTS 3, INDIANS (ss) 2

Indians starter Danny Salazar struggled with command through 2 2/3 innings, walking four and allowing two runs.

Matt Cain gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is competing for the final spot in the Giants' rotation.

Newcomer Aaron Hill had an RBI double for San Francisco.

MARINERS 9, RANGERS 0

Mike Zunino homered, doubled and drove in three runs. Drew Smyly threw three scoreless innings.

Free agent addition A.J. Griffin surrendered six runs in 2 2/3 innings for Texas.