ROME — Roma's Serie A match at Sampdoria on Saturday has been postponed due to severe thunderstorms forecast in Genoa.

A replacement date was not immediately announced, although it's unlikely that the game can be played before mid-October due to Roma's participation in the Champions League.

Authorities in Genoa have issued a severe storm alert for the entire weekend, with severe rain and flooding expected for the port city.

Sampdoria won its opening two matches of the season while Roma won one and lost one.

Roma hosts Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.