TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov stopped all 15 shots he faced as Russia shut out Slovakia 2-0 on Saturday to wrap-up preliminary round play at the world junior hockey championship.

Denis Guryanov opened the scoring midway through the second period on the power play for the Russians (2-2-0) with Yakov Trenin adding the other goal in the third.

Matej Tomek made 28 saves in net for Slovakia (1-3-0).

Russia plays Denmark in quarter-final action on Monday in Toronto while Slovakia travels to Montreal to face undefeated Sweden.

Canada will face the Czech Republic in Montreal while the United States takes on Switzerland in Toronto in the other quarters.