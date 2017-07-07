What can we expect from Sanchez in his return?

Aaron Sanchez is set to return Friday after his third stint on the 10-day disabled list this year. He will face one of baseball’s strongest lineups, the Houston Astros (58-28).

The move to activate Sanchez means that right-handed reliever Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Leone pitched in last night’s game and faced two batters, walking one while retiring the other.

Sanchez will replace Joe Biagini in the starting rotation with Biagini heading back to the bullpen.

Sanchez has been sidelined for much of this season due to issues on his pitching hand including a recurring blister and a cracked nail. Both have affected his ability to grip a baseball.

The Blue Jays – winners of three straight for the first time since May – are currently 40-45 and tied for last in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles. While Toronto is only 4.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot, five teams currently sit in front of them.

Sanchez is making his sixth start of the season while right-handed fireballer Charlie Morton counters for the Astros. Their road record of 31-10 is by far the best in baseball.