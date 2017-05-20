Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list once again with a finger issue on his pitching hand. It's the third time this season that Sanchez has been placed on the DL.

The Blue Jays did however get some good news with catcher Russell Martin being activated from the DL and Kevin Pillar's return from a two-game suspension.

They will take on Baltimore Saturday night. Mike Bolsinger will pitch for Toronto. while Kevin Gaussman will counter for the Orioles.