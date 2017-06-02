Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez is expected to play catch Sunday according to TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Aaron Sanchez (blister) is making progress and is expected to play catch Sunday.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 2, 2017

When he’ll be back is still unclear and will depend on how his throwing session goes.

Sanchez, 24, has been on the disabled list since May 20 with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. It is his third stint on the DL already this season. All three have been related to the same hand.

The American League's ERA leader from last season has pitched well in limited time this year, sitting at an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP of 1.27.

However, he has started just five games.

The 26-28 Blue Jays are looking to get back on track after being crushed 12-2 by the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Francisco Liriano is making his return for the Blue Jays, while hard-throwing righty Michael Pineda goes for the Yankees.