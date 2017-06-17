Aaron Sanchez came out of Friday's 25-pitch bullpen session feeling good, according to TSN Blue Jay reporter Scott Mitchell.

Sanchez hadn't stepped foot on the mound since May 19 and has been on the disabled list since May 20.

Shortly after the session, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said he was progressing exceptionally well, and that their ace could be back before the All-Star break.

Sanchez has dealt with numerous nail and finger issues throughout the season.

Sanchez will be throwing again on the upcoming road trip to Texas with the hope that he'll be back sooner rather than later.

Scott Mitchell pre-game notes

- John Gibbons said Joe Biagini apologized to him for having a bad start after last night's game. "He's got nothing to feel bad for, shoot. He just couldn't throw strikes."

- Rule 5 RHP Glenn Sparkman (broken thumb) is currently on a rehab assignment at Double-A but Gibbons isn't sure what the plan is. "We'd like to keep him," he said.

- Gibbons thinks 2B Devon Travis hurt his knee during home series against New York. Got twisted up either during a double play or a rundown.

- Gibbons thinks Justin Smoak should be considered for the all-star game. "Definitely. I told him the other day I'm sick of talking about him."

- Dwight Smith Jr. gets his second career start in LF. He has four hits in five at-bats since being recalled Wednesday.