19h ago
Sanchez hits DL for fourth time this year
TSN.ca Staff
Why do Sanchez's blisters keep coming back?
Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list – again.
It’s the fourth time this season he has been placed on the shelf, all regarding issues to his pitching hand.
The most recent news of yet another blister is troubling for Sanchez and the Blue Jays.
Sanchez met with a hand specialist Friday in Cleveland and it’s unclear how long Sanchez’s most recent DL stint will last.
However, when asked if there were any plans of shutting him down, Sanchez said "absolutely not," according to MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm.
Searching for answers, Sanchez has contacted Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers, reports Chisholm. Hill is someone who has dealt extensively with pitching-hand blisters in the past and may be able to give the Blue Jays' starter some pointers on how to handle them.
The 25-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA in eight starts this year for the Blue Jays.
Meanwhile, reliever Joe Smith has been reinstated and reliever Chris Smith has been recalled. To make room, lefty Jeff Believeau was designated for assignment.