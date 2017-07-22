Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list – again.

RHP Chris Smith recalled, Joe Smith reinstated. Jeff Believeau DFA'd & Aaron Sanchez to 10-day DL (blister) — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) July 22, 2017

It’s the fourth time this season he has been placed on the shelf, all regarding issues to his pitching hand.

The most recent news of yet another blister is troubling for Sanchez and the Blue Jays.

Sanchez met with a hand specialist Friday in Cleveland and it’s unclear how long Sanchez’s most recent DL stint will last.

However, when asked if there were any plans of shutting him down, Sanchez said "absolutely not," according to MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm.

Sanchez said "absolutely not" when asked if there was any talk about shutting him down for the season. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) July 22, 2017

Searching for answers, Sanchez has contacted Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers, reports Chisholm. Hill is someone who has dealt extensively with pitching-hand blisters in the past and may be able to give the Blue Jays' starter some pointers on how to handle them.

Sanchez got contact info for Rich Hill, texted him this morning. Plans to discuss the blister issue. More info, the better. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) July 22, 2017

The 25-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA in eight starts this year for the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, reliever Joe Smith has been reinstated and reliever Chris Smith has been recalled. To make room, lefty Jeff Believeau was designated for assignment.