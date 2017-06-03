Unlike Mr. Met, Aaron Sanchez will soon get a chance to put his middle finger troubles behind him.

Currently waiting out his third disabled list stint of the season due to the problematic digit, Sanchez expects to play catch either Sunday or Monday to test out the injury, the first step in what he thinks could be a fairly quick return to the mound if all goes well.

“That’s the plan — throw in the next few days,” Sanchez said Saturday. “There was a scab that kind of built up on my finger, so we shaved that down and found a way to kind of let that skin heal from the bottom up. That’s kind of where I’m at right now. Everything is close to being done.”

Sanchez’s blister saga has taken a number of eventful turns since he first landed on the 10-day DL back on April 15.

The 24-year-old right-hander missed 14 games, undergoing a procedure to remove part of his fingernail in order to help alleviate pressure in the area of the blister.

One inning into his return on April 30, the fingernail split and bled and he went right back to the disabled list.

Sanchez returned again in mid-May, making two starts, but this time a blood blister formed near the tip of the finger and he was having it drained between innings.

Rather than pushing through it, the Blue Jays decided to shut him down completely, and Sanchez hasn’t picked up a baseball since throwing six innings against the Baltimore Orioles on May 19.

Sanchez believes the process of building back up towards game action will be swift once he starts throwing, but until he plays catch and then waits to see how the finger responds, there’s no definitive timetable.

“That’s something that we’ll kind of sit down and talk about,” Sanchez said. “I think the first couple of days, you want to throw from 100 feet, 120 feet to kind of test it out, and after that it’s go time. I’ve done what I needed to do to stay in shape, so it’s just about how well I respond to the throwing.”

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is eager to see if the time off has remedied the situation.

“He’s been extremely motivated to get back on the mound and it’s, obviously, frustrating for him,” Atkins said. “It’s frustrating for us that we don’t have one of our best pitchers out there.

“I think we’re relatively optimistic he’ll be pitching again very soon.”

While Sanchez is vexed he’s only been able to contribute 24.1 innings through the first two months of the season, he’s learning to be patient.

“I think before we were kind of chasing four or five different things because I had the nail split, because I had the surgery, because I had the blister, so now that everything’s kind of cleared up, hopefully for the last time, this is behind me,” Sanchez said. “You just kind of have to deal with it, address what’s going on and just move forward. Keep a positive mentality when you show up and understand there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Trying to pitch through it definitely wasn’t the answer, and it started to affect the spin and grip on all of his pitches, not just the curveball.

“It was bleeding every time and it just made things worse,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully, this is the end of all this mess.”

Blister issues aren’t new for Sanchez.

Behind the scenes, the Blue Jays have been managing the problem since spring training last year, while Sanchez says he’s been dealing with them a lot longer than that.

“Dating back to maybe 2012 or ’13 in the minor leagues,” Sanchez said. “It’s been a long while. I think the surgery was needed and it cleared up the problem that I was having, and that was the blisters on the side of my nail from the curveball.”

Slowly but surely, the Blue Jays have watched big names come off the disabled list over the past week — third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, and left-handed starters J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano all returned in the span of eight days — and Sanchez seems to be next in line.

“He’s been great when he’s been out there,” Atkins said. “Whether it’s three quarters of a season or half a season or 10 games, we’re better when he’s in our rotation.”