Things didn't go well for right-hander Aaron Sanchez in his return to action Friday night.

In his first start since May 19, Sanchez was tattooed by the Houston Astros for eight runs (five earned) in 1.2 innings.

Sanchez walked four and surrendered seven hits. Carlos Correa and George Springer accounted for the two home runs the Astros hit off Sanchez.

The 2016 AL ERA leader didn't get much help from his defence either. With one out in the second inning and the score 5-0 for Houston, Correa hit what should have been an easy inning-ending double play ball to Troy Tulowitzki at shortstop. However, there was a miscommunication between Tulowitzki and second baseman Ryan Goins on who was covering second base, allowing all runners to reach safely. The Astros proceeded to score three more runs that inning, ending Sanchez's day.

Only 28 of Sanchez's 55 pitches went for strikes. On a positive note, Sanchez didn't appear to be experiencing any discomfort on his pitching hand, the afflicted area that kept the 25-year-old out for well over a month.

Sanchez's ERA on the season ballooned from 3.33 to 4.85.