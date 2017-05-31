CHICAGO — Pablo Sandoval hit a tiebreaking single in Boston's four-run sixth inning and Drew Pomeranz struck out eight in his second straight win, helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Sandoval went 3 for 4 in his first game since he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after being sidelined by a sprained right knee. It was an encouraging sign for the Red Sox, in need of some help at the plate with Dustin Pedroia sidelined by a sprained left wrist.

Chicago wasted a great start by Mike Pelfrey in its second consecutive loss after winning four of five. The big right-hander struck out five while pitching five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, leaving him with a 1.13 ERA over his last three games.

Anthony Swarzak (2-1) replaced Pelfrey, and the Red Sox jumped all over him, loading the bases with one out in the sixth. Josh Rutledge beat out a potential double-play grounder, tying it at 1, and Sandoval followed a single to left.

After the runners moved up on a wild pitch, Christian Vazquez hit a two-run double into left-centre to give Boston a 4-1 lead. Swarzak had allowed just three earned runs in 23 1/3 innings this season coming into the game.

That was more than enough for Pomeranz (5-3), who allowed one run and seven hits in a season-high seven innings. The left-hander also pitched well in his previous start, striking out 11 over six innings in a 6-2 victory against Texas.

Matt Barnes tossed a perfect eighth before Craig Kimbrel struck out the side for his 15th save in 16 chances, finishing Boston's eighth win in 10 games. Kimbrel also saved Tuesday's 13-7 victory, throwing 27 pitches while pitching 1 1/3 innings.

Tim Anderson and Avisail Garcia had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who closed out a 4-3 homestand. Anderson doubled home Garcia in the second.

HE GONE

White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson announced he plans to retire after doing 20 games next year in his 34th season in the booth. Harrelson, a colorful character known for his folksy sayings and unbridled enthusiasm for his longtime team, will work primarily Sunday home games in 2018. After he finishes his TV duties, the 75-year-old Harrelson will serve as a team ambassador for the 2019 season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John surgery) is progressing toward facing hitters Tuesday in New York, according to manager John Farrell.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps) will throw another simulated game Thursday in Arizona. "He'll be getting up and down five times," manager Rick Renteria said. "Hopefully it goes well, he feels good, and we'll progress him." Rodon has not pitched this season. ... Renteria said RHPs James Shields (strained right lat) and Jake Petricka (strained right lat) should be getting rehab assignments soon, possibly as early as Thursday. Shields threw a side session on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.77 ERA) faces Orioles LHP Wade Miley (1-3, 3.02 ERA) on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game set at Baltimore. After the series against the Orioles, the Red Sox finish off their 10-game trip with three against the Yankees.

White Sox: Following an off day, LHP Derek Holland (4-4, 2.37 ERA) gets the ball Friday night for the opener of a weekend series at Detroit. RHP Michael Fulmer (5-3, 2.65 ERA) pitches for the Tigers.

