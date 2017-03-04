FORT MYERS, Fla. — Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Grapefruit League action on Saturday.

Drew Stubbs also drove in a pair and Max Kepler was 2-for-3 for Minnesota (4-4).

Kendrys Morales had two hits for the Blue Jays, who dropped to 2-6 in exhibition play. Ryan Goins and Juan Graterol drove in Toronto's two runs.

Ervin Santana got the win after three scoreless innings. He allows five hits and a walk and struck out one.

Casey Lawrence took the loss for the Blue Jays, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in two innings.