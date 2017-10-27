Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – About 20 minutes after the Maple Leafs started practice on Friday, the session came to an abrupt end.

As players stretched at centre ice, Mike Babcock and his assistants plopped all the pucks back into pails. Then they waited as every skater left the ice in silence.

Less than 15 hours after Toronto fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, their second loss in three games by a 6-3 score, there would be none of the usual individual conditioning or skill work. The Leafs have a game Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, and an improved effort is all that matters to their coach.

“We disappointed ourselves,” Babcock said of Thursday’s loss. “We had a little chat today, but more importantly got to work for a short period of time. I thought they worked hard. I didn’t want anybody out there wasting any energy fooling around. I want it at game time.”

What irked Babcock most about the Leafs’ loss to the Hurricanes was how it closely resembled their first defeat of the season, also by a 6-3 score, to the New Jersey Devils.

Days before that tilt, the Leafs pulled off an impressive come-from-behind win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Two days before playing Carolina, Toronto turned in their best game of the season in beating the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. The follow-up was another letdown.

“[We have to] understand that if you don’t put your work in, and you don’t get prepared, you don’t win,” Babcock said. “To me, that’s two times that this has happened. I gave more credit to Ottawa [in another 6-3 loss], and then last night was totally unacceptable for us. If you want to be a real good team, you can’t let stuff like this happen…that’s just us deciding and not accepting being average.”

Babcock explains reasons for shortened practice Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock expressed his disappointment with Toronto's effort against Carolina and explains why he wouldn't allow his players to stay on the ice after practice wasting energy.

Toronto is the first team this season to give up six goals in three games. Their goals-against total (36) is seventh worst in the NHL, and they’re allowing an average of 33.2 shots on goal per game. The latter statistic has certainly contributed to goaltender Frederik Andersen sitting at fifth worst in the league among starters in save percentage (.893 per cent over nine starts) and goals-against average (3.54).

On the other side, as they have since the season began, Toronto paces the NHL in goals scored per game (4.30). Getting that kind of offensive support has helped lift Andersen to his current 6-3 record and mask the poor numbers.

Babcock maintained he isn’t worried about his goaltender and said as the Leafs get more organized defensively, Andersen will play better.

“As a goalie, you want to be able to try to win the games for your team,” Andersen said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of shots you get against. We have stuff to do defensively, but everyone, myself included, can be better.”

The Leafs have been espousing about the need to play better defence since the preseason, but they’ve yet to show consistent strides. Toronto’s front office opted not to make major changes in the off-season to a blueline that finished 21st in the league last year in goals-against; veteran Ron Hainsey and rookie Andreas Borgman are the only new additions.

Barring personnel changes, the defensive effort has to come from all 18 skaters in the lineup to be successful.

“You always look at the teams that end up winning it at the end of the year and they play really good team defence,” said Tyler Bozak. “We know we can score goals in here, but we’ve got to keep them out of our net. A lot of it is between the ears. You’ve got to stay focused and stay mentally ready.”

While Babcock refused to comment on whether it was tough for him to see his team play poorly due to lack of execution rather than talent (“I’m not going there”), he put the onus on himself as much as the players to get the Leafs prepared and back on track.

“I think you have to go through some things to understand what’s going on with your team,” Babcock said. “We have to fix this and look forward. I was pumped the sun got up today and now I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Making Moves?

After missing practice on Wednesday, James van Riemsdyk was absent once again for the Leafs on Friday. Van Riemsdyk suffered a lower-body injury in Monday’s game but was cleared to play in Thursday’s loss, logging 15:18 in ice time.

Babcock said on Friday van Riemsdyk wasn’t available for practice, and he didn’t know whether he’d be able to go on Saturday.

Can Marleau stabilize Marner-Bozak line? Mike Babcock experimented with some new-look lines at practice on Friday. Notably, Patrick Marleau skated with centre Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner. James van Riemsdyk, the usual left winger on the line, missed the workout and his status for Saturday's game against the Flyers is unclear. Babcock is hoping the veteran Marleau can stabilize a line, which has struggled at times defensively.

If he does miss the game, the Leafs are projected to try out the new lines they debuted in Friday’s practice. Patrick Marleau slid into van Riemsdyk’s usual spot next to Tyler Bozak, while Mitch Marner moved back onto the right side of that line. Connor Brown and Leo Komarov flanked Nazem Kadri, and Josh Leivo slotted on the fourth line with Matt Martin and Dominic Moore.

“We’re obviously looking for something, we’ve got to get that [Bozak] group going,” Babcock said of moving Marleau. “We need more balance. Don’t get me wrong, I like a lot of things about us, but I don’t like a couple of our efforts and we have to fix it.”

Bozak didn’t have any insight into van Riemsdyk’s health, but did see the opportunity to play with Marleau as an important one.

“Obviously he’s a very talented player, a very special player, who does every little thing right on the ice. Even things people wouldn’t notice, he’s doing it right,” Bozak said. “He’s always in the right spot at the right time and knows how to play on both ends of the ice. It would be fun to play with him.”